Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $672,997.93 and $2,682.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00912125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00052872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.14 or 0.04761501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018511 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

