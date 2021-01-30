Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Trading Up 1.7%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

