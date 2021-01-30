Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $46.26 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 414,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

