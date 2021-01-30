SunContract (SNC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $518,300.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SunContract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SunContract has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $518,300.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00910161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.43 or 0.04593049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018617 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org.

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.