Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 990,095 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 905,960 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.