Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Shares Up 5.3%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEPGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.82.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

