Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Down 53.2% in January

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the December 31st total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,468. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

