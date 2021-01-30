Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Up 40.7%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) rose 40.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 10,881,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 1,987,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

