SVB Leerink Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $38.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.13.

GMAB opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

