SVB Leerink Boosts Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $75.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Quanterix stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $121,287.32. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $120,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,503 shares of company stock worth $4,032,753 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quanterix by 79.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 38.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

