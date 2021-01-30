SVB Leerink Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $70.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.82.

BRKR stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bruker by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bruker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bruker by 8.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

