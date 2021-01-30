Swace Price Reaches $0.0102 (SWACE)

Swace (CURRENCY:SWACE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Swace has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. One Swace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swace has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $12,984.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00130055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00262393 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,127.33 or 0.90939534 BTC.

Swace Profile

Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. The Reddit community for Swace is https://reddit.com/