Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Swap has a total market cap of $149,400.93 and $2,111.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,341,225 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.