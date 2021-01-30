Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Trading Down 2.7%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67. 530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

