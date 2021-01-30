SWYFT (SWYFTT) Market Cap Reaches $23,890.34

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One SWYFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $23,890.34 and approximately $3,882.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064414 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,098.51 or 0.90531580 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network.

Buying and Selling SWYFT

SWYFT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

