Sylo Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $116,258.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

