Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.65

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.65 and traded as high as $179.00. Synairgen plc (SNG.L) shares last traded at $171.00, with a volume of 1,737,775 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.32. The company has a market capitalization of £329.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

