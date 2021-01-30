Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,756 shares of company stock valued at $199,507,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. 520,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

