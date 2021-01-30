Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.37. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 212,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

