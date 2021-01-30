Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (TSM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their sell rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.