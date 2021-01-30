Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.54.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $335.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

