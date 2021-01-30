Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

TTM traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $17.81. 1,991,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,770. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

