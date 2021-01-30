Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Shares Gap Up to $102.00

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.00, but opened at $110.50. Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.91.

About Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

