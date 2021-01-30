Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in January

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

