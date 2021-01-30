TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

