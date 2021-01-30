TD Securities Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $100.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an outperformer rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Get TFI International alerts:

NYSE TFII opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.223 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.