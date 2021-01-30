TD Securities Raises Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$26.00

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of RUS opened at C$22.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.91. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.97 and a 1 year high of C$24.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.7385626 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. Insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 in the last quarter.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

