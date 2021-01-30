TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

