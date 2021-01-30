TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $13.90 at Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.80 to $13.90 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 972,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 113,739 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.