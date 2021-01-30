Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.25-11.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.25-11.45 EPS.

Shares of TDY opened at $357.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.33.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

