Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Shares of TFX opened at $377.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.45 and its 200-day moving average is $373.90. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.