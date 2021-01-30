Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $377.63 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $414.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.