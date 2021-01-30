Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 43.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 58.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $377.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

