Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

