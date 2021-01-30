Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,752,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

