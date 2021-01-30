Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $266.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.30. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

