Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.60.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $969.48 on Friday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,009.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.94.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

