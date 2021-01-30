Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $60,000.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

