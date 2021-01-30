Telemus Capital LLC Buys 168 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

MCO opened at $266.26 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

