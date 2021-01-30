Telemus Capital LLC Buys 83 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.52. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.