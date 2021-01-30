Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,921 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $2,462,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,590,797 shares in the company, valued at $272,182,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Shares of COF stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

