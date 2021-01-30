Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

