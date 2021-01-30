Telemus Capital LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

