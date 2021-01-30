Telemus Capital LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after buying an additional 754,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 857,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Allegion by 177.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

