Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $105.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $110.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

