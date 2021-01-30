Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

SDY opened at $105.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

