Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.56. 47,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,887. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.