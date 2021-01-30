Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 7,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.76 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

