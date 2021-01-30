Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TPLWF opened at $10.25 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.