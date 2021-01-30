Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $967.07

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $967.07 and traded as low as $964.00. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) shares last traded at $969.00, with a volume of 259,802 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 967.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 879.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 29.71 and a quick ratio of 29.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 23.99%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

