Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Short Interest Down 67.1% in January

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TNABY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.36. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

